Brakes not put on £19m bike innovation centre despite mill conversion axe

New site to be found ‘within months’.

The brakes have not been put on plans for a new £19m bike innovation centre in the Tweed Valley, despite the conversion of an old mill being abandoned.

The mountain bike centre – being delivered by South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) with support from Scottish Borders Council and Napier University – is a flagship Borderlands Growth Deal project.

It has been predicted to generate more than £100m for the local economy and create over 400 jobs in the next 10 years.

The centre was earmarked for the former Caerlee Mill in Innerleithen after the site was purchased by SOSE with planning permission secured in 2023.

But at a public meeting in Innerleithen this week SOSE revealed that due to structural issues within the building its conversion could no longer go-ahead.

Despite the set-back a pledge has been issued to find an alternative site in the Tweed Valley “within months” and to also establish a “viable” future for the former mill site.

At the public meeting, attendees were informed that while the mill site has been fully decontaminated and made safe, issues were much more substantial than the initial surveys indicated, with the technical advice now being that the majority of the historic structure needs to be replaced.

Such work would have pushed the costs significantly above the available budget.

The next public engagement event regarding Caerlee Mill will be in approximately six weeks’ time, which will allow time to incorporate feedback to move forward with the mill site.

Russel Griggs, chair of SOSE, said: “Alongside partners, SOSE remains committed to delivering the Mountain Bike Innovation Centre in Innerleithen, providing high value jobs in the local area and making use of key industries like textiles to shape the future of mountain biking.

“At the same time, we want to secure a viable future for the Caerlee Mill site.

“We have made every effort to find a solution to the significant issues we encountered but given the advice received it would simply cost too much for us to continue with our original plans to renovate the former mill building.

“We recognise Caerlee Mill site is a hugely important town centre location, which is why we remain dedicated to finding a positive solution for the site.”

Councillor Euan Jardine, leader of Scottish Borders Council, added: “The development of the Innovation Centre and the Caerlee Mill site is important for the community and the feedback received following the public meeting will help shape how we progress.

“All the partners are committed to delivering the project, but it is essential that it is done within budget.

“The development of the Innovation Centre in the Tweed Valley, which is synonymous with mountain biking, will deliver significant benefits for the local economy and a massive return on the investment going into it from the public sector.”

The Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal was signed in March 2021.

The £350 million investment in the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, from the UK and Scottish Governments, is made up of £150 million for Scotland (£85 million from the Scottish Government and £65 million from the UK Government) and up to £200 million for England from the UK Government. This will be supported by over £100million of funding from local partners.

Plans were approved last year for the conversion of 234-year-old Caerlee Mill at Damside.

The building would cater for a wide range of activities, including bike design, testing and manufacture of bike components and accessories, as well as training and support facilities for elite riders.

Caerlee Mill was built by Alexander Brodie in 1788 and added to over the years.

It was the first water-powered textile mill in the Borders.

Its success led to a great increase in the local population from 463 in 1841 to 2,313 by 1881 and at its peak it employed about 400 workers.

A management takeover saved the site in 2010 but it closed for good in 2013, at which time it was Scotland’s oldest continually-operating textile mill.