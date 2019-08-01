Borders set for first ever gay pride event as volunteers meet

Plans for a first ever gay pride gathering in the Scottish Borders will be the topic of discussion in Hawick this weekend.

There are now 20 areas across Scotland that have regularly staged gay pride events.

However, the Borders is one of the few remaining places not to have done so.

That could change in 2020.

Scottish Borders LGBT (Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender) Equality is a charity aiming to achieve equal rights for all people in the region.

If you would like to be part of the pride planning group, go along to the top floor cafe area at Towermill in Hawick on Sunday from noon.

A spokesperson for the local LGBT group said: “So who wants a Borders pride 2020? If you would like to be part of a pride planning group, please come along on Sunday. All are welcome – be here, be queer!”

LGBT equality is run by a board of voluntary trustees who either identify as LGBT or who uphold the ethos of equality for all.

The group contains representatives from Scottish Borders Council, NHS Borders, LGBT Youth, Police Scotland and the Borders Fire and Rescue Service.

The youth of the region have proved to be pioneers in promoting sexual equality locally.

Last year Peebles High became the first school in the Borders to be awarded a silver LGBT charter mark. The award recognised how young people and staff worked together to promote diversity.