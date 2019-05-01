Borders Riding for the Disabled group issues plea for vital new trustee

Trustees of the Borders branch of Riding for the Disabled are looking for a new volunteer to work as a secretary for the charity.

The group has been improving the lives of disabled Borderers of all ages since 1968 and provides horse-riding opportunities, as a means of therapy, from its purpose-built arena at Monteviot, near Ancrum.

The trust is now appealing for a new addition to the team to take care of its administrative needs upon the retirement of its secretary.

Treasurer Will Roberts said: “Our work is all made possible by our band of dedicated volunteers, all trained to give and excellent experience to around 50 riders every week.

“Sadly, our secretary is having to retire from the post after several years of dedicated work, and we are looking for a new volunteer prepared to help with the administration and organisation of the group.

“The work does not need someone experienced with horses, although some IT skills would be useful, and it is an opportunity to help disabled people improve their life experience and wellbeing.

“The work is primarily of an administrative nature, maintaining records and handling correspondence, mostly at home, but you would get to join a great group of volunteers, and the task will undoubtedly be very rewarding.”

Anyone interested in joining the charity as secretary should contact chairwoman Susie Elliot on 07951 403084, or treasurer Will on 07771 556352.

For more information, visit www.bordersrda.co.uk