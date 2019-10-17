Borders rebels with an environmental cause

Members of Extinction Rebellion Scottish Borders last week gathered in Galashiels, pictured, to show solidarity with hundreds of thousands of other campaigners in more than 60 cities around the world, demanding effective action from governments in response to the climate emergency.

“Extinction Rebellion use non-violent civil disobedience in an attempt to force our governments to act, to prevent the earth from overheating, stop mass extinction and make sure we have a fairer future for everyone,” explained Dr Joanna Bredski, back row, left. “Some members of Extinction Rebellion Scottish Borders are joining the action in London and others are preparing for actions locally. We can turn this around if we act now.”

Events are planned around the Borders in the coming weeks, with the first being a tree seed kit giveaway outside Tesco in Galashiels from 10am on Saturday, October 19. Details on Facebook@xrscottishborders.

Meanwhile, Borders members are maintaining their Friday morning vigils outside council headquarters in Newtown.

Since First Minister Nicola Sturgeon declared a climate emergency almost six months ago, nearly half of Scotland’s local authorities have followed suit, pledging various actions to live up to their responsibility to deal with it.

Scottish Borders Council has so far declined to declare a climate emergency, but has in the past year or so made adjustments to street lighting, waste management, grass-cutting policy and bedding plant management. Hybrid cars for staff use have also been introduced. Moves have been made towards removing all single-use plastics in schools.

Elsewhere, at Gordon community woodlands, in a bid to reduce the level of CO2 in the atmosphere, families gathered to collect tree nuts and seeds for future plantings. Over 30 members of Extinction Rebellion Scottish Borders also took part.

Forestry adviser and woodland manager Donald McPhillimy, chairman of A Greener Melrose, was on hand to teach everyone what to look for and explain how to prepare seeds for planting.

Climate emergency protesters of all ages were singing with gusto in Melrose on Friday, prior to the silent vigils held there every Friday from 5-5.30pm. Other weekly vigils are also being held the same day in Hawick, Peebles and Melrose. All are welcome to participate.