Borders MSP up to speed with broadband progress

Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton has been shadowing Openreach engineers in Kelso to see the progress of high-speed broadband locally.

She heard about the next generation of broadband technology and how engineers are using innovative new techniques to bring more reliable, faster broadband to rural communities.

The MSP visited a full-fibre network for new houses in the town’s Washington Avenue, where she watched a step-by-step demo of how it’s installed. She also saw the inner workings of a local fibre street cabinet and got an update on superfast broadband in the Borders.

According to independent website Think Broadband, 85% of premises in the area are now able to connect to broadband at a speed of 30Mbps and above.

Mrs Hamilton said: “Openreach are doing a great job rolling out superfast broadband to many premises across the Borders, and it was very interesting to see how the engineers ensure fast and reliable broadband connections are installed.”

But she added: “Not all areas of the Borders receive superfast speeds and some struggle to get speeds that would even allow the downloading of file attachments from an email or the streaming of online videos.

“Rural areas should have digital parity with those in urban areas.

“I will continue to push for speedy action to ensure that all Borders’ residents and businesses get the reliable and fast connections that are needed to enable our local economy to thrive.”

Openreach is also working with local housebuilders to install full-fibre technology into housing developments in Duns, Eyemouth, Newtown St Boswells and Jedburgh.