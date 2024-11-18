Borders housing association is crowned 'Housing Organisation of the Year'

​Representatives from Eildon Housing Association at the awards ceremony in Glasgow.

A Borders housing association has received the highest honour after being crowned ‘Housing Organisation of the Year’ at the recent Chartered Institute of Housing Awards hosted in Glasgow.

Last year Eildon celebrated fifty years of operation and reflected on how far the organisation has come since its humble beginnings in 1973, providing a single property to now owning and managing over 3,000 homes across the Scottish Borders.

Nile Istephan, Chief Executive of Eildon Housing commented: “As a Borders based charity, our focus has always been on addressing local need. Eildon’s longstanding reputation combined with our financial strength has helped to accelerate the pace of growth to meet this need. We are the main provider of new homes (of any tenure) in the Borders and have also grown to become the largest independent provider of housing support and extra care services in the region.

“We are incredibly proud to have received this recognition from the Chartered Institute of Housing in Scotland”.

“Along with other parts of Scotland and the UK, we recognise the housing emergency and know our health and social care system is operating under incredible stress. Our strategy is to tackle these issues to benefit current and future residents in our region.

“This can only be achieved by working effectively in partnership with a wide range of private, public and third sector organisations. This award provides a fantastic incentive to all our employees to do even more for our customers now and into the future.”