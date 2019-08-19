Borders Guides get to grips with Switzerland’s great outdoors

Girl Guides from across the Tweed Valley have returned home from a trip to Switzerland.

The group, aged 12-13, took part in a host of activities, including hiking, white-water rafting, climbing, ziplining and highropes (pictured). The girls also visited ‘Our Chalet’, an international Girl Guide/Girl Scout centre and one of five world centres of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS).

Other highlights featured a visit to the Oeschinensee cable car and toboggan run, where the Guides swam in Lake Oeschinensee – a glacial lake. They also visited Kandersteg, the Scout World Centre, and travelled to the Jungfraujoch, at 11,332ft above sea level, the highest railway station in Europe. There they saw ice sculptures, went sledging and had a snowball fight.

The girls worked hard to drum up £6,000 towards to the cost of the trip, as well as for the kit required. They fundraised by bag-packing in local stores, car washing, and holding bake sales, a quiz night and coffee mornings. They are grateful for the support of family/friends, as well as businesses, including Iceland, Tesco, Asda, Howdens, Abbey Fine Wines and Reiver Embroideries.

International travel is just one of many opportunities Girlguiding Scotland offers girls and young women aged 5-25. To find out more, including becoming a volunteer,call 0131 226 4511, or visit www.girlguidingscotland.org.uk/get-involved/