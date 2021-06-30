Borders Covid cases still rising
The continued rise of new Covid-19 cases in the Borders is worrying health chiefs, with some patients once again needing hospital treatment for the virus.
The last week has seen approximately 48 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 a day in the region as the highly transmissible virus spreads quickly through our communities.
Consultant in public health at NHS Borders, Chris Allan, said: “The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Borders remains high and over the past few days people have presented to our hospitals requiring care for Covid-19.
“Please remember the relaxed restrictions that come with Borders being in Covid-19 protection level one, means that there are more opportunities to pass or catch Covid-19.
"So it is crucial that we all consider the risks and benefits that come with our decisions.
"Whenever possible, make safer choices for example meet outdoors and try to limit the number of people who you are socialising with.
"It remains important that everyone continues to stick to the rules and follow the FACTS.
"As cases of Covid-19 rise, there will be more people having to self-isolate, either due to testing positive themselves or being a contact of a positive case. You must self-isolate if advised to by Test and Protect, even if you have not received a positive test result. There is practical and emotional support available to help people who have to self-isolate through the Community Assistance Hubs on 0300 100 1800.”