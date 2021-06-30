Borders Covid cases still rising

x

The last week has seen approximately 48 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 a day in the region as the highly transmissible virus spreads quickly through our communities.

Consultant in public health at NHS Borders, Chris Allan, said: “The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Borders remains high and over the past few days people have presented to our hospitals requiring care for Covid-19.

“Please remember the relaxed restrictions that come with Borders being in Covid-19 protection level one, means that there are more opportunities to pass or catch Covid-19.

"So it is crucial that we all consider the risks and benefits that come with our decisions.

"Whenever possible, make safer choices for example meet outdoors and try to limit the number of people who you are socialising with.

"It remains important that everyone continues to stick to the rules and follow the FACTS.