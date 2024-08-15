Borders cancer charity still has the 'magic touch' 20 years on

The charity celebrates its 20 year anniversary.

​The Lavender Touch, the Borders-based charity dedicated to providing therapeutic treatments to those undergoing cancer treatment and their carers, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

​Marking the milestone by reflecting on two decades of dedicated service, the charity's team is also planning for the future by seeking enthusiastic and committed individuals to join its Board of Trustees.

Jan Beattie was one of the founding members in 2004, The Lavender Touch has been a beacon of support and care for people living with cancer and their carers in the Borders community.

The charity offers a unique service, including massages, reflexology, and aromatherapy. These treatments are administered by qualified therapists using bespoke blends of essential oils specially created for each client to provide comfort and relief.

Reflecting on the charity's roots, Jan said: "Touch is a big part of what we need as humans to help us feel connected to each other. There are considerable benefits of positive touch for a person during their cancer journey.

“Therapeutic treatments, like massage and reflexology, are the perfect way to bring this contact to someone.

“In selecting a name for the charity in 2004, we knew we had to include the word 'touch'. I am incredibly proud that 20 years later, our name has become synonymous with cancer care across the Scottish Borders."

The charity works closely with NHS Borders, with health professionals such as district nurses, doctors, and MacMillan nurses referring patients to The Lavender Touch for its therapeutic services. The collaboration ensures that those who can benefit most from the charity's support are connected with its services in a confidential and streamlined manner.

The Board of Trustees plays a crucial role in guiding the charity, ensuring it remains true to its mission and values while also adapting to new challenges and opportunities.

As The Lavender Touch looks forward to the next 20 years, it is seeking individuals who share its commitment to compassionate care and innovative support for people living with cancer.

Jan continued: “As we celebrate this milestone, we are also focused on the future and how we can continue supporting our community. We are looking for trustees who are passionate about our cause and can bring fresh ideas and perspectives to our Board.”

Those interested in becoming a trustee should strongly align with the charity's values and a desire to contribute to its ongoing success. Potential trustees do not need to have prior board experience but should be willing to dedicate time and energy to help steer the charity towards its goals.

Pauline Williams, the charity's development manager, invites anyone interested in learning more about the role of a trustee to contact her via email [email protected]