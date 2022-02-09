Borderers thanked for completing budget survey
Borderers have been thanked for taking part in Scottish Borders Council’s budget consultation survey.
More than 760 responses were received to the survey, providing feedback on local priorities and a range of other questions.
Councillor Shona Haslam, executive member for finance and budget oversight, said: “Setting the budget for a community with such diverse needs and at such a challenging time is not an easy task. We are beginning to recover from the pandemic and now need to consider how, as a region, we rebuild – together.
“I want to thank everyone who took the time to participate in the survey. Your responses are already helping us to shape our budget proposals and ensure that we are responding to your needs and priorities. Recovery is the key now and how we rebuild our economy, our communities and our resources post-pandemic.”
The meeting to set the budget for the 2022/2023 financial year will take place on February 22.