Borderers on hunt for prizes at Jedforest’s dog show

Hundreds of hounds and dozens of dogs competed in the Jedforest Hunt’s annual dog show at Bedrule on Sunday.

Held within the Mactaggart’s sun-soaked Wells Farm, the event attracted four-legged friends from across the region as well as from further afield, with some travelling from as far as Wales, South Cumbria, the Lake District and Durham.

1st, second and third for Jedburgh - Jed Burns, Kyle Agnew and Keiran Peters with judges John Hill and Joe Marley

Master huntsman and organiser Lee Peters, said: “The Jedforest Hunt shows hounds at competitions and we support shows all around the country, and this year we saw a huge increase in others returning the favour.

“It’s an annual event and this year it seemed to draw people from all over.

“We enjoyed a great turnout.”

Judges, from South Wales, Northampton and the Lake District, named Iain Dickson’s Jack Russell Jude, from Fife, the supreme champion, but were offered up plenty of local talent too.

Results: Scottish hound champion from Scottish packs: Jedforest’s Majesty; reserve Scottish champion hound: Duke of Buccleuch’s Sapling; champion hound: Haydon Hunt’s Porter; reserve champion hound: Border Hunt’s Samba.

Jedforest Hunt member Edwina Stacy-Marks’s dog Jay was named champion lurcher; Jedburgh’s Jed Burn picked up champion terrier puppy with pup Hector and Oxnam’s Nicky Shiels won best country lurcher with Chas.

Other results:

Lurcher champion reserve :Elle Storie, Cola (Fife)

Whippet - champion: Dominic Fraser - Hunter (Cumbria); reserve: G and J Norman - Spirit (Cumbria).