Borderers invited to pay last respects to 10th Duke of Roxburghe

Borderers are being invited to pay their last respects to Guy Innes-Ker, the 10th Duke of Roxburghe, following his death from cancer last week at the age of 64.

Although his funeral at Kelso’s Floors Castle on Monday, September 9, will be a private one for family only, well-wishers are welcome to bid him a final farewell beforehand.

Current and retired estate staff and farm tenants have been invited to pay their respects to the duke as he is carried out of the castle by the front porch for his interment, and his family extend that invitation to any other Borderers wishing to do likewise.

Anyone taking up that invitation is asked to assemble on the front lawn on the north side of the castle by 12.30pm, having entered via the main gates off Roxburgh Street.

Last entry through the main gates will be at 12.15pm, and they will then be closed for the procession.

