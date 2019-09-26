Borderers in climate-change placard protest

Young Borderers in Peebles and Duns were among the thousands of school students around Scotland – and millions of others all over the world – stepping out of school last Friday to demand positive actions from their governments to combat climate change.

Responding to teenage activist Greta Thunberg’s call for adults to help them by striking as well, just days before the United Nations climate summit in New York, parents, grandparents and other adults in this region turned out in solidarity to support them.

Some headed to Edinburgh for the march and others joined the 200 students on strike outside Berwickshire High School in Duns. Later in the day, a crowd of all ages, including members of A Greener Melrose, joined Fridays For Future Peebles on Tweedgreen, before marching through the town (pictured) to protest at the lack of action by those in authority, to tackle the effects of climate change.

After hearing some impassioned words from local young activists, the crowd were addressed by South Scotland MSP Claudia Beamish, Barbara Harvie, from the Scottish Borders Green Party, and Joanna Bredski, member of Extinction Rebellion Scottish Borders.

Also on Friday, a day-long vigil was held by a small group outside Scottish Borders Council HQ in Newtown, and later in the day a silent vigil at the Eastgate in Peebles drew a large crowd in support.

Further climate strikes have been called for tomorrow (Friday) – for details, check the Facebook pages of A Greener Melrose and Extinction Rebellion Scottish Borders.

