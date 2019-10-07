Borderers have their futures figured out

Borders chartered accountants Douglas Home & Co have taken on three new trainees following the success of last year’s programme.

The new recruits – pictured, from left, Jake Kerr, Jessica Howlett and Rhys Lawrence – will spend time working in various departments over the next 12 months, all to give them a flavour of working in the industry while gaining experience.

Rhys joined the team from Kelso High School. He said: “The trainee programme seemed very exciting. I also liked that it was with a local firm as I wanted to find a good working opportunity at home, in the Scottish Borders.”

Jessica had already begun studying rural business management at SRUC, but realised she enjoyed the course numeracy modules most.

Jake joined the DH&Co team straight from Berwickshire High School. He said: “This was a fantastic opportunity to get training from a company with such a good reputation. During my application process it became clear there is a lot of scope to grow and work your way to the top of the company in the future.”

Two of the current company directors have progressed up the ranks from beginning as juniors at the firm.

A company spokesperson said: “The directors believe this successful scheme is very important for the local area.

“There are limited opportunities across the Scottish Borders for young adults who do not wish to attend university or college. Through our trainee programme, they can gain an understanding of the industry, gain accountancy qualifications and potentially move up the company as they specialise in different departments.

“It is at the core of the company’s culture to help nurture internal talent.”