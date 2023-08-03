Body found in search for missing woman
Police searching for Hawick woman Jacqueline Trimby, who was reported missing earlier this week, have sadly confirmed that a body was found yesterday afternoon.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 10:36 BST
A police spokesperson said: “At around 2pm on Wednesday, August 2, the body of a woman was found near Burnfoot, Hawick.
“Although the woman has yet to be formally identified, the family of Jacqueline Trimby, missing from Hawick since (Tuesday), has been informed.
"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”