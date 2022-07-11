Blanket preaching returns next Sunday

The blanket preaching service in the Yarrow Valley takes place next Sunday.

The venue,nestled on the hill above St Mary’s Loch, is steeped in history – with records showing that there was a place of worship there as early as 1275.

In the 17th century Yarrow was the scene of religious dissent; Presbyterian Covenanter preachers and their followers were forbidden to attend church services so were forced to worship outdoors, often huddling in blankets for protection from the elements.

This years’ service will be led by Rev Jim Wallace and will be followed by teas and cakes at the nearby Cappercleuch Hall.