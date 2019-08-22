Bill’s almost on his last leg to make Gala sparkle

Galashiels man Bill Jeffrey, currently on his punishing challenge on the Southern Upland Way, is expected to complete his walk this Sunday.

Bill, who is raising funds for his home town’s Christmas lights, has been beset by logistical problems, huge climbs, horrible weather and a pulled calf muscle on his trip so far from the east coast.

But he will be joined on his last leg, between Innerleithen and Galashiels, by several of his new fans, who have been following his journey as he went live every day on his Facebook page.

A free bus service has been put on by the Border Boogie Bus for walkers from the Volunteer Hall to Traquair (pick up at 8am for a 14-mile walk, and Yair Bridge (pick up 12pm for a five-mile walk).

Bill and his entourage will arrive in Galashiels, via the Gala Policies, in mid-afternoon.