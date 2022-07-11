Berwickshire wedding venue extension plan revealed

Jamie and Connie Raine-Fraser with daughters Clara and Rose at Wedderlie House. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

A Berwickshire family-run wedding venue could be “barn again” if a planning bid receives the blessing of Scottish Borders Council.

Jamie Raine-Fraser has submitted an application for alterations and extension to form a new events venue at Wedderlie House in Gordon.

The aim is to remove an existing marquee and to construct in its place a new wooden-clad barn in which weddings and other events could be held.

Wedderlie House is an exclusive use wedding and events venue nestled in a private estate in the parish of Westruther, with converted stables and barns, a garden marquee and on-site accommodation.

A report submitted with the application says: “After two years of conducting tours, feedback from many couples was ‘the site is great but we don’t like marquees’. The weather in winter 2021 has shown how vulnerable a marquee structure is in bad storms. Something sturdier would be a more prudent investment in the longer term.

“The annual cost of taking down and erecting the marquee are an additional financial drain but is also damaging the marquee itself. The vinyl of the marquee degrades faster with greater exposure to UV.

“From an operational perspective, having a solid wood floor, walls and a profiled metal roof would make it much easier to set up, conduct activity within, and for storage.

“It would also be quieter and more comfortable on windier weekends. A wooden-clad barn would be far more attractive than a tent that is repeatedly anecdotally referred to as a Covid test centre.”

Where possible it is planned to use timber from the estate that was blown away during Storm Arwen to help construct the barn.

The report adds: “Using the wood from the site is something we have managed to do throughout other stages of the renovation of Wedderlie and is very well received by visitors.