BEM a fitting award for St Boswells mum

A St Boswells mum who has dedicated almost two decades to improving the fitness of pensioners in the area has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Former nurse Amanda Richard, pictured, has been awarded the British Empire Medal for her work in delivering keep-fit, yoga and pilates classes to older Borderers in village halls and care homes.

She said: “Working as a district nurse, I saw how much time people spent in nursing homes either sitting or sleeping, and I decided I wanted to go into homes and do seated exercise classes for the residents.

“When you go in at the start they often don’t want to try or do anything, but the atmosphere changes completely when I put the music on and get the equipment out – they’re joining in before you know it.”

Amanda lives in the village with husband Chris and has two grown-up sons and a daughter.

“It would be nice to know who nominated me so I can personally thank them because it’s such an honour,” she added.

z Glenda Watt, of West Linton, co-ordinator of the Scottish Older People’s Assembly, will receive an OBE for services to older people.

z Catherine Johnston, from Ladykirk, Berwickshire, has been rewarded for her work in the community with a British Empire Medal.

