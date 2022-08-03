Band camp first for St Ronan's

St Ronan's Buzzers

Open to all young brass and percussion players, the inaugural event will be held in Innerleithen Church of Scotland from Tuesday, August 9 Aug to Th ursday, August 11.

"We are delighted to have been able to bring this idea to fruition," explained Claire Bell, chair of St Ronan's Band.

"We have a very long tradition of nurturing young musici ans and our brand-new b and c amp is designed to give fledgling players the opportunity to come together to have fun playing music."

The camp has been designed as an inclusive event and there will be classes for beginner brass, more advanced brass, percussionists o f al l levels, existing pBuzz Class (the RonanBuzzers) and new recruit pBuzz class to come and have a go.

Claire added: "We have appointed a very experienced team of tutors to lead the event and are looking forward to three great days of fun and music. "

And what’s even better, is that sessions are free of charge and open to all.

Parents/carers can find out more and sign-up youngsters using an online form: https://forms.gle/gMEfYzDQ58YDCnTT6

Alternatively, enquiries can be made by emailing [email protected]

The event has been made possible through support from partners.

Thanks are extended to the Scottish Brass Band Association, Peebles & District Round Table, St Ronan's Hotel and Innerleithen, Walkerburn and Traquair Rotary Club.