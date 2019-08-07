Applications now open to find Galashiels’ next Braw Lad and Lass

Young Borderers wanting to fly the flag for their home-town at next year’s Braw Lads’ Gathering are being urged to step forward.

The Galashiels’ gathering’s executive is inviting applications for Braw Lad and Braw Lass for 2020.

Anyone wishing to be considered for the roles have until the start of next year to step forward.

Applications should be submitted to gathering clerk Hazel Hunter by January 31, at 27 Melrose Road, Galashiels, TD1 2AT, or emailed to hazelahunter@googlemail.com

The successful applications will be chosen by members of the event’s executive council and announced to the town on Friday, April 24.

The pair will take over the reins from this year’s Braw Lad Robbie Lowrie and Braw Lass Nicola Laing.