Appeal launched after incident on A7 near Abbotsford

Witnesses are being sought to a dangerous undertaking manoeuvre on the A7 Edinburgh-Carlisle road earlier this month.

Police are investigating after a driver made that dangerous manoeuvre at the A7’s junction with the B6360 Abbotsford Road near Boleside on Thursday, October 10.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 4pm, a silver Corsa car has undertaken a white van which was waiting to turn right onto the B6360.

“If you saw anything or know anything about this incident, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 3,435 of October 10.”

Alternatively, anyone with information on the incident can contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org