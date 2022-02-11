Appeal for tragic father’s family raises more than four times its target

Stewart Ramsay, 27, died when his Ford Fusion car left the A68 near St Boswells at around 8.15pm on Friday, February 4.

His death has left his family and friends heartbroken and hundreds of people took to social media to pay tribute.

In a bid to provide support to his partner Steph and the couple’s two young children Grace and Ava a JustGiving fundraising page was set up with a target of raising £1,000.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appeal to help out Steph and her girls after Stewart's death has raised more than four times its target.

The appeal target was soon reached and surpassed with £4,675 raised as of early afternoon on Thursday, February 10, with donations still flooding in.

Lynsey Cargill launched the appeal, saying: “As most of you will be aware Stewart tragically lost his life leaving behind his partner and two children.

“In his memory we would like to try and help Steph and his two children by raising some funds to help support them in these coming months. Any support would be gratefully received.”

Investigators are still appealing for witnesses in their efforts to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts remain with Stewart’s family and friends at this tragic time.

“We are asking for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash and who saw anything, or may have potential dash cam footage, to please call police on 101, quoting incident 3311 of February 4.”

The death was the second on Borders roads within days.

On Tuesday, February 1, Stuart Finnie, a 30-year-old from Gavinton, was killed in a crash on the A6091, near Borders General Hospital.

A 57-year-old woman, who was driving a mini, was also involved in the crash. She was airlifted to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh with non life-threatening injuries.