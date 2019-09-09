All roads lead to the Langlee carnival

One glorious Saturday each year, the residents of Langlee come out in force to show just how a community should be.

And this year, organisers of the annual carnival got it just right.

The fun started at the new primary school at 10am, where the judging took place for the fancy dress, before they paraded across the length of the housing estate to reach the community centre for a day full of fun, games and music.

Click here for Alwyn Johnston’s photos of the day

Organiser Heidi Wilson told us: “The whole day was absolutely amazing.

“Our live bands, Dylan Paterson and the Moonlands, were superb, there was a great display of gymnastics by PHD Fundamentals, and cooking demonstrations by the Food Punks.”

There was also music from the Galashiels Ex-Service Pipe Band, a huge choice of trade stalls, plenty of fairground fun and facepainting.

FANCY DRESS RESULTS

Pre school groups: 1, Langlee Nursery – Pirates.

P1-P7 singles: 1, Kai Richardson – Robot; 2, Bianka Onoszko – Queen of Hearts ; 3=, Kaci Thomson – cat in the hat & Jessica Richardson – Minnie Mouse. P1-P7 pairs: 1, Ty and Indi Dixon – Harry Potter .

Small groups: 1, Logan Welsh, Jace Welsh, Grace Davie & Ines Reid – Toy Story 4.

Large groups: 1, Langlee Junior Youth Club – John’s MBE Garden Party.

Family groups: 1, The Wilsons – Oor Wullie’s Trail comes to Langlee; 2, The Watsons – Inside Out.

Overall winner: The Wilson family.