Age no barrier to return to work for Hawick 73-year-old Keith

Age is proving no barrier for Hawick pensioner Keith Oliver after returning to the workplace at the age of 73.

The three-times-married father of two enjoyed a long career working largely in asset finance, a role which took him all over the UK.

He didn’t officially retire until he was 70, that being when he wound up a credit card machine company he operated from home.

Over the next three years, he kept himself busy by developing a passion for social media, particularly Facebook, and doing crosswords.

He refrained from falling into what he calls the pensioners’ trap of going to the pub at lunchtime and staying there all day, and then he saw a job advertised which tempted him back to work.

He applied for the role and in August was appointed manager of the new Teviot Electric Car Club.

The club, just about to go live, will operate two electric vehicles from charging points in Hawick’s Mart Street car park.

It’s Keith’s role to recruit members for the club, charge the cars and ensure that the vehicles are kept well maintained.

As a passionate advocate of the benefits of electric cars, Keith is loving the role and believes others should consider returning to the workplace later in life.

He said: “I’d recommend people returning to work in their seventies if they are able to and want to.

“I certainly feel better for it and I feel that my brain is working a bit more.

“I know two or three blokes who retired and they just fell into that pensioners’ trap of going to the pub at lunchtime and ending up staying all day. I said I was not going to do that as that’s ridiculous. That afternoon drinking is very habit-forming.

“When I retired, I started to spend a lot of time on social media, especially Facebook, and I used to do a lot of crosswords and codewords – that’s with numbers and letters – but in the end, there is a limit to the number of crosswords you can do.

“The job advertisement came up on Facebook, and it intrigued me.

“I really wasn’t looking for anything, but I read it and it sounded interesting.

“For one thing, it was part-time, 17 hours a week, although because it’s just starting up, I’m doing more than that at the moment.

“I was also convinced it was something that I could do because I have always dealt with people, and in the job I have to interact with people.

“My job is to find the members and I’ll be charging up the cars and making them ready for a booking.

“I’m confident that we will have 50 members within six months.

“To join, costs £25 a year and you will go to our website, when it is set up, and that will have a link to the company doing the booking.

“The client is given a booking time and they are sent a key charged to be used at that time.

“The kind of people we aim to attract are those who may have given up their car because they only used it once a week.

“This will give them the opportunity to go and do their shopping in Gala for four hours with plenty of time to spare.

“After all, there’s a limit to what you can carry on the bus.

“I’m helping project manager Andy Maybury as much as I can, and we’re trying to get as much coverage on Facebook as possible.”

One of the club’s cars, a BMW i3, is in a garage in Carlisle ready wrapped and the other is a Nissan Leaf currently at a garage in Galashiels.

The car club is co-operatively owned and funded by SP Energy Networks’ Green Economy Fund and Transport Scotland, and its aim is to provide affordable car hire for the people of Hawick.

For more information, go to facebook.com/pg/teviotecc