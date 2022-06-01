A tree for the Queen

Members of Galashiels' Green Watch with the newly-planted tree.

From Drumnadrochit in Highland to Kilmarnock in Ayrshire, 17 station gardens were chosen as suitable locations to plant a cherry tree as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

Dozens of personnel have taken part in the celebrations including Green Watch firefighters in Galashiels, as well as youth volunteers from Alloa who planted in view of Stirling Castle.

Deputy Chief Officer Ross Haggart said: "Cherry trees have been planted at fire stations the length and breadth of Scotland and these will be a lasting tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.