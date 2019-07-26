A lot to alpaca in at Bowhill

There’s nothing better than a walk with your four-legged friend ... and there’s an opportunity to do it a little bit differently next week.

Bowhill estate, near Selkirk, is offering an extra-special alpaca trek experience around the picturesque grounds on Wednesday, July 31.

Those lucky enough to book one of the four trek slots with Velvet Hall Alpacas will enjoy an hour with their very own alpaca, including a gentle walk along the estate’s trails and forest paths for around 30-40 minutes.

There will also be time to feed their alpaca and take some photographs for lasting memories.

And, until today (Friday) at 5pm, there will be 25 per cent off the standard ticket price of £20.

Sarah Richardson, visitor services and marketing manager at Bowhill, said: “Our alpaca treks will be truly unique experiences that should not be missed. The animals are gentle, playful and inquisitive, making this the perfect activity for families.

“Not only will those taking part have the chance to walk, feed, get to know and take pictures with their very own alpaca during the hour-long session, they will get to do all of this in the stunning surroundings of Bowhill House and Grounds.”

One-hour slots are available at 10.30am, 11.30am, 1pm and 2pm, and cost £20 for one person with one alpaca.

Family or friends can come along, too, for an additional £5 per person.

For more information or to make a booking – which is essential to secure a place – call 01750 22204 or email info@bowhillhouse.co.uk