A daunder through the 'daft days' in Peebles

Snow isn't guaranteed for this guided walk through Peebles!

The festive walk, from 1-2.30pm, led by Live Borders’ museum staff, will start from the Tweeddale Museum and Gallery, housed in the historic Chambers Institution on the High St, and take in key points around the town where participants will discover the traditions of yuletide, before returning to the museum for a taste of old-fashioned refreshments.

“It’s always intriguing to discover how people lived in the past,” said walk leader Chris Sawers. "We hope this event will encourage people to join us at a time when we are perhaps a bit more sedentary than we would like to be!”

Booking for this historical guided walk is essential

Booking is essential and tickets cost £7.50.