A crossing, a cross and a gallop or two

Galashiels Braw Lad and Braw Lass Robbie Lowrie and Nicola Laing were joined by 130 other riders on Monday for the annual Lindean rideout held as part of Galashiels’ annual celebrations.

The event is a wonderful mix – the drama of the river crossing, the poignancy of the ceremony at the Preachers’ Cross, and pure adrenalin in the Lindean chases.

Braw Lad Robbie Lowrie lays the wreath on the Preachers Cross

The river crossing was deemed safe, in spite of the heavy rainfall earlier that day, and all seemed to enjoy it as a great chance for riders to hone their skills before they have to do it all again on Saturday.

At Lindean Kirk, the Reverend Duncan McCosh told a story about having the courage of your convictions, telling the principals: “Stick to the courage of your convictions in the coming week and I’m sure you will have a great time.”

He invited Robbie up to place a wreath on the cross.

The mounted procession moved on to Herd’s Park, above Hollybush, for the Lindean chases.

The pony race was well contested.

There, an evening mist had descended to make the scene dreich yet atmospheric.

Alex Mundell was the proud winner of the principals’ race, while Selkirk Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Craig Monks was victorious in the race for visiting principals.

Ex-braw lass Katie Scott, now a racehorse trainer, won the ex-principals’ race, and Lucy Weir, of Fountainhall, was first in the pony race.

Gala’s Taylor Vannan won the ladies’ race, before Hilda McClannachan, of Annan, belted up the hill in the fastest time of the night to win the over-45s’ race.

Ex-Braw Lass Alex Mundell pipped Braw Lass Nicola Laing to the post in the principals race.

Frank Johnston, also of Annan, won the final gents’ race.