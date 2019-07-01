A £100 lift for Peebles Men’s Shed upgrade ambitions

Tweeddale MP David Mundell has backed efforts to enhance Peebles and District Men’s Shed.

The group, based in the town’s Community Hub in School Brae, are raising money to upgrade their rented premises. Going from strength to strength since being formed around two years ago, they are hoping to create a technical workshop, as well as social areas for members to pursue a range of other interests.

Mr Mundell said: “The Men’s Shed concept has proved very effective and popular, not just in Peebles, but in many parts of the world. Those behind the project at the Community Hub have shown there is a demand locally and are enthusiastically developing the facilities further.”

The local Westminster representative donated a £100 cheque to the upgrade project fund during a visit to the Peebles Shed. It was money from a research organisation earned by Mr Mundell to donate to a charity of his choice by giving his views on a variety of topical subjects.

Peebles Men’s Shed secretary Malcolm Bruce said: “It’s fair to say most of our members are at the upper end of the age scale, but we aim to be fully inclusive and membership is open to men and women over the age of 18.

“We aim to combat social isolation, which can particularly affect retirees, some of whom may live alone. Men’s Sheds have been shown to improve general health and well-being for some.”

z David Mundell, left, presents a £100 cheque to Peebles and District Men’s Shed team members, Les Silk, centre, and Iain Coates.

The group, based in the town’s Community Hub in School Brae, are raising money to upgrade their rented premises. Going from strength to strength since being formed around two years ago, they are hoping to create a technical workshop, as well as social areas for members to pursue a range of other interests.

Mr Mundell said: “The Men’s Shed concept has proved very effective and popular, not just in Peebles, but in many parts of the world. Those behind the project at the Community Hub have shown there is a demand locally and are enthusiastically developing the facilities further.”

The local Westminster representative donated a £100 cheque to the upgrade project fund during a visit to the Peebles Shed. It was money from a research organisation earned by Mr Mundell to donate to a charity of his choice by giving his views on a variety of topical subjects.

Peebles Men’s Shed secretary Malcolm Bruce said: “It’s fair to say most of our members are at the upper end of the age scale, but we aim to be fully inclusive and membership is open to men and women over the age of 18.

“We aim to combat social isolation, which can particularly affect retirees, some of whom may live alone. Men’s Sheds have been shown to improve general health and well-being for some.”

z David Mundell, second from left, presents a £100 cheque to Peebles and District Men’s Shed team members, from left, Tony Butcher, Les Silk, Iain Coates and Malcolm Bruce.