Pensioner spared jail over sex attacks on young girls in Selkirk and Eyemouth

A pensioner has been spared a prison sentence at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for sexually assaulting two young girls.

Instead, Ronald Anderson was ordered to pay each of his victims £2,000 in compensation and to carry out 240 hours’ unpaid work.

He was also put on probation with supervision for three years.

The 67-year-old had denied touching a nine-year-old girl’s buttocks at his home in St Clairs, Eyemouth, between April 2001 and April 2003.

He had also pleaded not guilty to touching a 13-year-old girl’s bosom at a house in Selkirk between December 2003 and May 2005.

The nine-year-old told a trial she had been staying overnight at the home of Anderson and his wife when he came into the bedroom she was staying in and felt her bottom.

She decided to report the matter around 15 years later after seeing a picture of Anderson and being concerned that he might be working with children.

Anderson was found guilty after trial.

His name was put on the sex offenders’ register for three years.