Peebles woman admits causing bother at Borders hospital

A woman has admitted causing disturbances at the Borders General Hospital.

Jodie Sewell, 28, of Wemyss Place, Peebles, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to shouting and swearing and making offensive gestures at the Melrose hospital’s accident-and-emergency department on September 18.

She also admitted assaulting her partner by headbutting him on November 16 and the following day causing another disturbance at the hospital by struggling violently with police officers.

Sewell admitted a fourth charge of assaulting a police officer by biting one of his arms.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told her: “These are serious offences. If you commit a further offence at Borders General Hospital, a custodial sentence will follow.”

He put her under supervision for the next 15 months as part of a community payback order also including 100 hours’ unpaid work.