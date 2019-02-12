Peebles trucker banned from road for a year for dangerous driving on A72

A trucker faces losing his job after being banned from the road for dangerous driving.

Brian Weir was driving a car without insurance on the A72 Edinburgh-Carlisle road near Kirkurd on July 22 when he overtook a line of cars despite it being unsafe to do so at that point.

Motorists described the 25-year-old’s driving as dangerous as they had to slam on their brakes to avoid a collision.

Selkirk Sheriff Court heard that the incident was recorded on a vehicle dashcam and reported to the police.

Sheriff David Clapham fined Weir £240 for dangerous driving and banned him from the road for 12 months.

He added that he had taken into account the fact that Weir is set to lose his job as a heavy goods vehicle driver.

Weir, of Witchwood Crescent, Peebles, was also fined £100 for having no insurance.