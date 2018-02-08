Peebles theatre given £10,000 boost in bid for £1.5m revamp

A Borders theatre has taken a sizeable step towards a £1.5m makeover, thanks to a £10,000 donation.

That gift of £10,000 from the Stobo Castle hotel and spa near Peebles has got a fundraising drive recently launched by the town’s Eastgate Theatre off to a flying start.

£50,000 is the target set for local contributions towards the cost of ambitious development plans to increase the size of the complex and improve its facilities, so to be a fifth of the way towards reaching that figure already is a big boost for the venue.

The Eastgate Theatre has now applied to the Big Lottery Fund and is approaching other potential funders.

A spokesperson for Stobo Castle said: “We have always regarded the Eastgate as the heartbeat of Peebles and truly admire the steps you are taking to develop and improve the facility.”

Caroline Adam, general manager of the theatre, said: “It was a wonderful surprise to receive this extremely generous cheque. Feedback from extensive community consultation shaped the detailed development proposals, and it has been heartening to have confirmation of the Eastgate’s role as a vital community venue.”

The next fundraising event is a Simon and Garfunkel tribute concert on Friday, February 23.

It will be followed by a gin-tasting session on Friday, March 9, hosted by Kate Macinnes.

Tickets for both events are available from the venue’s box office on 01721 725777 or online at eastgatearts.com

Go to www.justgiving.com/eastgatetheatre to donate.

The 13-year-old theatre is proving increasingly popular, with attendances up more than 14% last year, a £5,000 surplus recorded and 200 events staged in its main auditorium and studio.

Its expansion plans are intended to help build on that success in the years to come, providing the funding required can be found.