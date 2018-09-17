Peebles scores hat-trick in latest Camra Good Beer Guide

Peebles is the only town in the Borders to notch up a hat-trick in the Campaign for Real Ale’s latest Good Beer Guide.

It accounts for three of the region’s 18 entries in the 2019 guide – the County Inn, Cross Keys and Bridge Inn.

Rutherfords in Kelso.

Two other towns managed to do the double – Galashiels with the Hunters Hall and Ladhope Inn and Kelso with Rutherfords and the Cobbles.

The Borders’ other entries include the Black Bull Hotel at Duns, Earlston’s Red Lion, Hawick’s Exchange Bar, Leitholm’s Plough Inn, Burt’s Hotel in Melrose, Yetholm’s Plough Hotel and the Gordon Arms Hotel at West Linton.

There is one newcomer among the seven breweries here listed, Campbell’s at Peebles. It joins Born in the Borders near Jedburgh, Freewheelin’ at Peebles, Tempest at Tweedbank, Traquair House near Innerleithen, Broughton Brewery and Old Worthy, also at Broughton.

Rutherfords, in the Square, was named as the Edinburgh and south east Scotland branch of Camra’s Borders pub of the year in February, with the Bridge Inn coming second and the Plough Inn third.

The Hunters Hall in Galashiels, a JD Wetherspoon pub.

This year’s Good Beer Guide, the 46th, is out now, priced £15.99. For details, go to gbgshop.camra.org.uk

Burt's Hotel in Melrose.