Peebles residents being offered help to cut energy bills

Householders, businesses and community groups in Peebles are being offered help to cut their energy bills.

An £850,000 project being launched in the town by the environmental charity Changeworks, together with the Scottish Government and Scottish Borders Council, aims to reduce gas and electricity usage, improve warmth in homes and try out new methods to improve energy efficiency.

An advice hub is being opened at the old corn exchange in High Street this month to enable people to pop in to find out about the help available.

Mid Berwickshire councillor Mark Rowley, the council’s executive member for business and economic development, said: “We are delighted to be able to launch this innovative £850,000 project in Peebles, which will act as a pilot for Scotland’s energy efficiency programme.

“This project provides a real opportunity for local people to save money, improve buildings and reduce carbon emissions.

“What’s more, as part of the work being undertaken, the council is committed to energy efficiency improvements at Peebles High School, including additional loft insulation, installing thermally-efficient glazing and changes to the heating systems.”

Peebles project manager Donna Marshall added: “Peebles has been chosen because data analysis shows it to be a high energy use town, so there are potentially significant benefits for householders, businesses and community groups.

“Data shows that Peebles householders have 14% higher fuel bills, based on higher energy use, than the national average.

“We want to provide advice and support to householders and businesses to reduce these costs and help make a difference.

“We plan to run specialist advice sessions and workshops over the year from the local hub to help people access free and impartial advice on lowering energy bills and improving warmth in local homes.

“Advice will cover topics such as switching gas and electricity suppliers, insulation and keeping warm in older homes.

“We’re also interested in hearing from local householders and businesses about the type of advice and support they would find most beneficial.”

For further details, email peebles@changeworks.org.uk