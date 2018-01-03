Peebles procession shines bright, thanks to pledges of support

Community spirit shone bright in Peebles at the weekend as the town’s Hogmanay torchlight procession returned against the odds to bid farewell to 2017.

Now in its third year, the town’s celebratory procession created a dazzling river of fire through the town’s streets and along the banks of the River Tweed.

2017's Hogmanay torchlight procession at Peebles.

But just last month, torch supply problems, a lack of sponsorship and staff shortages meant the event came close to cancellation.

Neil Dalgleish, of Peebles-based Hillside Outside, the event’s organiser, has paid tribute to the Peebles community for turning things around in time for Auld Year’s Night.

“Pledges of support from over 20 local companies brought the Peebles Hogmanay torchlight procession back from the brink of cancellation, and it’s now looking set to burn brighter than ever,” he said.

“The response of so many people to keep the event alive was truly inspiring.

“This is an amazing and unique community which has again come together to make something very special happen.”

Well over 1,000 people enjoyed a party atmosphere in the sparkling High Street, where music came from DJ Layla Anderson during the afternoon before the procession began. Food stalls were also set up on the street, with some of the town’s cafes opening late too as townsfolk of all ages lit their torches and followed pipers from Peebles Ex-Servicemen’s Pipe Band through the streets to bring 2017 to a fiery close.

The profits from torch sales will support myalgic encephalomyelitis charities.

