Peebles postwoman’s killer jailed for life and told he won’t be set free for at least 16 years

Peebles postwoman Alex Stuart’s killer has been jailed for life and told he won’t be eligible to apply for parole until 2034 at the earliest.

Nicholas Rogers was given a life sentence with a minimum tariff of 16 years at the High Court in Glasgow today, June 22, for killing the 22-year-old on Sunday, August 6, last year.

Murder victim Alex Stuart.

Alex sustained serious injuries after Rogers, 27, stabbed her with a knife during a house party in Cuddyside in Peebles.

She was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment, but medics were unable to save her life.

Rogers, formerly a customer service worker, admitted killing her but denied murder, claiming his ability to determine or control his conduct was substantially impaired due to an abnormality of mind.

He was found guilty of murder on Thursday, May 31, after a trial, however.

Cuddyside in Peebles.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Reid, of Police Scotland’s Lothians and Borders criminal investigation department, said: “Rogers has at no time shown any remorse or regret for taking Alex’s life, and the level of violence he subjected her to prior to her death demonstrates what a dangerous individual he is.

“While this sentence cannot undo the pain and suffering he has caused Alex’s family, it is my hope that they can find solace in justice having been served and can begin to move on with their lives.”

In a statement issued via police, Alex’s parents say: “Nicholas Rogers was convicted of murder in reflection of his responsibility for the senseless murder of our daughter, Alex Stuart.

“Whilst the High Court trial was complex, his defence of diminished responsibility due to mental health issues was not upheld.

“We believe appropriate levels of support were afforded to Rogers from mental health professionals of the NHS, which he chose to ignore.

“The verdict of murder makes clear that it was his wicked and reckless behaviour as a result of alcohol and illegal drug consumption that was the substantive issue that led to the death of our daughter.”