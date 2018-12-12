Peebles mum died after getting lost on way to ward

A Peebles family have been left devastated as a new mum died after appearing to lose her way in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

It’s believed Amanda Cox suffered a massive haemorrage in a rarely-used stairwell, when she lost her way trying to get back to her ward after visiting her four-day-old son Murray, who was in the hospital’s special care baby unit.

Police and hospital staff launched a frantic search for the 34-year-old – who lived in Peebles with husband Michael – and appealed for public help after she was reported missing from the Royal Infirmary in Little France on Monday evening, wearing just a T-shirt, pyjama trousers and slippers.

The last confirmed sighting of Amanda was at 3pm on Monday. She was found seven hours later, alive but fighting for her life, after suffering a suspected massive haemorrhage. She died a short time later, despite attempts to save her life.

A source said: “Nurses on her ward might’ve thought she was with her baby and those on the specialist care unit might’ve thought she was on her ward – it’s a tragic set of events.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that Amanda Cox was discovered collapsed within the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary around 10pm and passed away a short time later.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Amanda’s family and friends at this time.

A full post mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death and a fatal accident inquiry may be ordered by the Crown Office.

A family friend said: “Amanda had been suffering headaches even before she had been in hospital for the birth and was due to see a specialist. Apparently she was going back to her room for medication, but took a wrong turning and came out of the neonatal ward into a disused ward.

“They think it was a brain haemorrhage, or a stroke or heart attack, but we will just have to wait on the post mortem.”

The source added:“After transferring from Borders General Hospital baby Murray seems to be doing okay although he was just 3lb 7 ounces when born.”

Hospital bosses offered their condolences to Amanda’s family and said staff will be helping police with their investigations.

Jim Crombie, deputy chief executive, NHS Lothian, said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with the family of Amanda Cox at this sad time. A police investigation is ongoing and we are assisting with their inquiries.”