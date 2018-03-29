Peebles motorist jailed for driving while disqualified for ninth time

A man has been jailed for six months at Selkirk Sheriff Court after he admitted driving while disqualified for the ninth time.

Robert Grant, 46, of Dalatho Crescent, Peebles, pleaded guilty to committing that offence in his home street and also in nearby Edinburgh Road on January 23.

He also admitted having no insurance.

The court heard that he had eight previous convictions for driving while banned.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said a prison sentence was inevitable given that Grant had deliberately gone out and bought a car despite being banned until February 19.

Grant was also given a further 40-month road ban.