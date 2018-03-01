Peebles man jailed for assault on former partner in Melrose

A man has been jailed for six months at Selkirk Sheriff Court after being found guilty of a domestic assault.

Keegan Smith, 23, had denied assaulting his former partner by pushing her to the ground during a bust-up in Buccleuch Street, Melrose, on December 12.

He was found guilty following a trial by sheriff Peter Paterson, however.

Smith was cleared of two other domestic-related charges involving the same woman after the sheriff agreed there was no case to answer, though.

Smith, of Kingsland Square, Peebles, was sentenced to 180 days’ imprisonment backdated to January 22, that being when he was remanded in custody in connection with the case.

In addition, a three-year non-harassment order was imposed in favour of his former partner.