A 36-year-old man has been hit with a £1,200 bill at Selkirk Sheriff Court for punching a female police constable in the face.

Neil Cruikshank, of Horsbrugh Castle Farm Cottages, near Peebles, pleaded guilty to struggling violently with two police constables in Innerleithen High Street on July 22 and also behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He was fined £900 and ordered to pay £300 to the police officer he hit.