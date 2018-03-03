Peebles man admits defying driving ban for ninth time

A man has admitted defying a driving ban for the ninth time.

Robert Grant, 46, of Dalatho Crescent, Peebles, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to driving while disquaified in his home street and also in nearby Edinburgh Road on January 23.

After he tendered that guilty plea, it emerged that he has eight previous convictions for the same offence.

He also admitted having no insurance.

Sentence was deferred for a criminal justice social work report and restriction-of-liberty order assessment until March 26.

An interim disqualification was imposed, but the court was told Grant is still serving a ban until February 2019.