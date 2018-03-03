Peebles man, 50, put on curfew for assault on child of 13

A man of 50 has been given a night-time home curfew for the next six months for assaulting a 13-year-old child.

Ian Hutcheson will have to stay in his North Place home in Peebles daily between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

He pleaded guilty to assault and also admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during a dispute with a neighbour on July 30.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told that he struck the child in the face in North Street, Peebles, on October 12.

In addition to a curfew, he was given a one-year community payback order with supervision and non-harassment orders were granted in favour of the neighbour and the child.

Sheriff Euan Edment told Hutcheson his behaviour had been unacceptable and he should know better at his age.