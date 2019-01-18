Peebles gym applying for consent to keep going

A Peebles gym has put in a planning application after Scottish Borders Council officers discovered it had opened without first securing consent.

Omni Gym, in Elm Court on the Cavalry Park business estate, has been up and running since 2013 but was only taken over by current owner Sean Taylor in December 2017.

However, the building is registered with the council planning department as a storage unit, so Mr Taylor has had to ask for retrospective planning permission for change of use, something not done previously.

A statement accompanying Mr Taylor’s planning application highlights the importance of Omni Gym to the town, saying: “Since opening, we have had over 200 individuals through our door, with 120 of these remaining as members on our database, and we now have a waiting list.

“Omni Gym’s flexible opening hours caters to the needs of our clientele, enabling them to fit their exercise around their work and family commitments.

“With ever-increasing awareness of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and the dangers and cost to society of obesity, we see Omni Gym as helping to promote and encourage health and fitness to the people of Peebles.

“As well as providing full-time employment for me, Omni Gym also provides employment for three other people including highly skilled personal trainers and a cleaner.

“These individuals rely on the continued success of Omni Gym and have worked extremely hard over the past 12 months to build up a large client base.

“Omni Gym has been a fantastic success in its first year of business, and we are all extremely proud of what we have achieved.

“We would hope that the council would look favourably on our retrospective planning application and allow us to continue to provide local jobs and a vitally important health and fitness facility serving the local community.”

Council officers are expected to make a decision on the application within the next few weeks.