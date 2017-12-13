Peebles and Burnfoot shine at Christmas

Crowds flocked to Peebles town centre on Thursday evening for the annual switch-on of the town’s Christmas lights.

While those setting up the many produce stalls were faced with wet weather, it became dry and clear for the main event,

Peebles Christmas Market

Event organiser David Elder was delighted with how the proceedings went.

He said: “It was very, very busy indeed ... we are almost becoming victims of our own success.

“The range of produce available from the stalls was astounding.

“I’d like to thank Scottish Borders Council, Police Scotland, Graham Irvine Plant Hire and Stobo Castle, without whom we would never be able to run such a fantastic event.

Peebles Christmas Market

“And everyone is delighted with the lights ... they are absolutely fantastic. ... I’d also like to thank the people of Peebles for their support.”

It was another big day for 2017 Beltane Queen Emily Carrick-Anderson, who helped Santa Claus push the button to illuminate the town.

Meanwhile, in Burnfoot, Santa Claus missed his cue as the countdown was made to the switching on of the festive lights, but his lapse in concentration merely added to the fun.

More than 100 locals turned out for the switch-on of the lights adorning Burnfoot shops. Hawick and Denholm councillor Clair Ramage was invited to give a welcome speech and perform the countdown.

Anne Knight with Santa at Burnfoot's Christmas lights switch-on.

Unfortunately, Father Christmas, who was on hand to perform the honour, was hiding from sight in a local retail premises and initially didn’t hear his cue to appear.

But when pupils at Burnfoot School raised their voices to urge his appearance he finally stepped forward .

The event was organised by Ann Knight, chair of Burnfoot Community Council, with a little help from fellow community council member Helen Graham, who sold raffle tickets on the day, and local resident Joyce Short.

Burnfoot School Choir was on hand to sing carols, a mystery raffle was staged and mince pies and hot chocolate were handed out.

Holly, Lucinda and Steven Jeffrey get to meet Santa at Burnfoot

It was a welcome return for the lights as last year they failed to materialise due to an administration issue.

Ann said: “When Santa missed his cue all the kids shouted louder and he finally turned up after the second or third countdown. It all added to the fun and he chatted with the children and handed out bags of sweeties.

“Burnfoot is a good community, they always turn out to support community events and this was no different.”