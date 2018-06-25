Pedestrian forced to jump out of way as car’s way in Galashiels

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car mounted a pavement and nearly hit a pedestrian in Galashiels.

Shortly after midday on Sunday (June 24) a silver saloon car that had been waiting in traffic eastbound on Island Street, near the junction with Hall Street, turned to travel in the opposite direction and mounted the pavement in the process.

Driven by a female driver with no passengers, the car was last seen turning left onto Hall Street.

Inspector Kevin Harris said: “There were several members of the public using the pavement at the time, one of whom had to take evasive action to avoid the car.

“Thankfully, no one was injured, however this was very shocking for the pedestrian and the driver did not stop at the scene.

“We’d urge anyone who may have witnessed this, or who has information about this incident, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Galahsiels police via 101, quoting incident number 2236 of 24th June.