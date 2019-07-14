Part of Galashiels town centre closed off after building collapse

Part of Galashiels town centre has been cordoned off due to a building there being unsafe.

Bits of the first floor of the building in Park Street fell off it and landed in the road this morning, July 14.

No one was hit by the falling rubble, but the street and the top end of adjoining Channel Street have been taped off in case any further bits of the building collapse.

Firefighters, police officers and Scottish Borders Council’s building control team have carried out an initial inspection of the damage, and a further examination will follow to assess the risk posed by the building.

A council spokesperson said: “As a precaution, Park Street has been closed on safety grounds until further examination by structural engineers takes place.

“The top of Channel Street is also currently closed.

“Please use alternative routes.”