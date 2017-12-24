Parliamentary timetable for Galashiels pupils

Students from Galashiels Academy paid a visit to Westminster to learn more about how the UK Parliament works.

The group of 26 senior pupils, studying within the social subjects faculty, attended a workshop and had a tour of the building.

Schools from outside London and the south-east of England are eligible for a transport subsidy to help pay for the cost of coming to Westminster – those from the Borders can apply for a contribution of 75%.

Borders MP John Lamont, who welcomed the Galashiels group to the House of Commons, will also be visiting the school to speak to modern studies students about life as an MP. Afterwards, he said: “Because of our location, many Borderers have visited the Scottish Parliament and some have a feeling that Westminster is somehow less accessible. I’d encourage anyone with an interest to try to make a trip down to see how Scotland’s other parliament works.

“While it may look imposing from the outside, Westminster is open to visitors all year round, Monday to Saturday, to attend debates, committee hearings or take a tour.”

z The pupils are pictured outside Portcullis House, Westminster.