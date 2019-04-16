Parapets being made higher at Galafoot Bridge

Work on heightening the parapets on Galafoot Bridge at Galashiels to make it safer for pedestrians got under way this week and is scheduled to continue until the end of the month.

That work, following the completion of repairs to the crossing, opened in 1975, is expected to be completed by 6am on Friday, May 31, and a single-lane traffic system will be in operation until then.

The bridge, carrying the A6091 Galashiels-Newtown road over the River Tweed, will remain open as normal to traffic travelling west, but eastbound traffic will be diverted via the A7 to the B6360 Abbotsford road towards Tweedbank Roundabout.

Lowood Bridge will remain open throughout the works, with some adjustments to traffic signal timings to help cut congestion.

Lorries travelling eastwill be directed via Selkirk and St Boswells.

A full night-time closure of the A6091 between the Kingsknowe and Tweedbank roundabouts will be required overnight on Sunday, April 21.

It will start at 8pm on Sunday and run until 6am the day after.

That closure was originally due to take place overnight on Monday, April 15, but has been postponed.

Night-time westbound traffic will be diverted via St Boswells and Selkirk, and eastbound traffic, excluding HGVs, will continue to take the B6360 to Tweedbank roundabout as normal.

Another full night-time closure will be needed at a later, as-yet-unspecified date to switch the work site over to the other side of the bridge.

Tom Wallace, account manager for maintenance contractor Amey’s Scottish south east trunk roads unit, said: “Transport Scotland has held discussions with local stakeholders regarding increased traffic on these footpaths.

“Amey was asked to develop a solution for the bridge footpaths which would improve overall safety while taking into consideration the popularity of these footpaths as viewing platforms for local events.”

For traffic updates, go to www.trafficscotland.org